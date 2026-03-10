Website Template
Portfolio Theme
A minimal single-page developer portfolio template with just a homepage plus terms and privacy pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
2 visual previews
Who the Portfolio Theme template is for
Developers and early-career professionals who need a compact portfolio without a large content structure.
What’s included
- Focused single-page developer portfolio
- Minimal personal presentation for projects and background
- Terms and privacy pages for a complete public site foundation
Explore the Portfolio Theme design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Portfolio Theme
- Launch a concise developer homepage
- Create a minimal portfolio for job applications
- Publish a simple professional profile with required legal pages
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template