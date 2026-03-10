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Website Template

Portfolio Theme

A minimal single-page developer portfolio template with just a homepage plus terms and privacy pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Portfolio Theme website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

2 visual previews

Who the Portfolio Theme template is for

Developers and early-career professionals who need a compact portfolio without a large content structure.

What’s included

  • Focused single-page developer portfolio
  • Minimal personal presentation for projects and background
  • Terms and privacy pages for a complete public site foundation

Explore the Portfolio Theme design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Portfolio Theme website template preview 2

What you can build with Portfolio Theme

  • Launch a concise developer homepage
  • Create a minimal portfolio for job applications
  • Publish a simple professional profile with required legal pages

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template