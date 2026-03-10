Website Template
Alba
A designer portfolio template with project case studies, resume, and about pages for showcasing creative work.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Alba template is for
Product designers, creative directors, and independent studios presenting selected work and professional experience.
What’s included
- Project-led portfolio with dedicated case-study pages
- About and resume sections for professional context
- Minimal presentation designed to keep creative work central
Explore the Alba design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Alba
- Publish a product or visual design portfolio
- Present client work through structured case studies
- Create a polished personal site for freelance opportunities
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template