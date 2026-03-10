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Alba

A designer portfolio template with project case studies, resume, and about pages for showcasing creative work.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Alba website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Alba template is for

Product designers, creative directors, and independent studios presenting selected work and professional experience.

What’s included

  • Project-led portfolio with dedicated case-study pages
  • About and resume sections for professional context
  • Minimal presentation designed to keep creative work central

Explore the Alba design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Alba

  • Publish a product or visual design portfolio
  • Present client work through structured case studies
  • Create a polished personal site for freelance opportunities

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template