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Website Template

Tone

A minimal personal blog with a searchable posts listing, RSS feed, and about page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Tone website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Tone template is for

Independent writers seeking a small personal blog with straightforward search and subscription support.

What’s included

  • Minimal personal blog and article layout
  • Searchable posts listing for content discovery
  • RSS feed and about page for readers and author context

Explore the Tone design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Tone

  • Start a minimal personal blog
  • Publish searchable essays and notes
  • Create a lightweight writing site with an RSS feed

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template