Website Template
Tone
A minimal personal blog with a searchable posts listing, RSS feed, and about page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Tone template is for
Independent writers seeking a small personal blog with straightforward search and subscription support.
What’s included
- Minimal personal blog and article layout
- Searchable posts listing for content discovery
- RSS feed and about page for readers and author context
Explore the Tone design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Tone
- Start a minimal personal blog
- Publish searchable essays and notes
- Create a lightweight writing site with an RSS feed
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template