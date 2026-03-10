Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A minimal personal blog with a searchable posts listing, RSS feed, and about page.

RSS feed and about page for readers and author context

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A personal blog template with an archive, tag browsing, and RSS feed for long-form posts

A minimal Astro theme for personal sites and blogs, with content collections, tag pages, RSS, and Pagefind search

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.