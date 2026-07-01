Website Template
Refined X
A sophisticated personal writing/blog platform organizing content into date-scoped articles, topical series, Q&A "answers," and year/month archives.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Refined X template is for
Prolific writers and knowledge workers who need several formats and date-based archives for a deep personal publication.
What’s included
- Date-scoped article archive with year and month navigation
- Topical series for connected long-form work
- Dedicated answers format for question-and-answer publishing
Explore the Refined X design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Refined X
- Build a substantial personal knowledge publication
- Publish recurring article series and standalone answers
- Organize years of writing into date-based archives
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template