Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Refined X

A sophisticated personal writing/blog platform organizing content into date-scoped articles, topical series, Q&A "answers," and year/month archives.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Refined X website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Refined X template is for

Prolific writers and knowledge workers who need several formats and date-based archives for a deep personal publication.

What’s included

  • Date-scoped article archive with year and month navigation
  • Topical series for connected long-form work
  • Dedicated answers format for question-and-answer publishing

Explore the Refined X design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Refined X website template preview 2
  • Refined X website template preview 3
  • Refined X website template preview 4
  • Refined X website template preview 5
  • Refined X website template preview 6
  • Refined X website template preview 7
  • Refined X website template preview 8
  • Refined X website template preview 9

What you can build with Refined X

  • Build a substantial personal knowledge publication
  • Publish recurring article series and standalone answers
  • Organize years of writing into date-based archives

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template