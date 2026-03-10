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Pulsar Lite

A lightweight technical blog template designed for an engineering team to publish articles.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Pulsar Lite website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the Pulsar Lite template is for

Engineering teams and developer-focused companies publishing technical articles under a shared brand.

What’s included

  • Lightweight technical publication layout
  • Team-oriented structure for engineering articles
  • Minimal presentation that keeps code and technical writing readable

Explore the Pulsar Lite design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Pulsar Lite website template preview 2
  • Pulsar Lite website template preview 3
  • Pulsar Lite website template preview 4

What you can build with Pulsar Lite

  • Launch an engineering team blog
  • Publish technical deep dives and architecture notes
  • Create a lightweight developer-relations publication

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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