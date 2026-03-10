Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A lightweight technical blog template designed for an engineering team to publish articles.

Minimal presentation that keeps code and technical writing readable

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section

A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at…

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.