Website Template
Pulsar Lite
A lightweight technical blog template designed for an engineering team to publish articles.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the Pulsar Lite template is for
Engineering teams and developer-focused companies publishing technical articles under a shared brand.
What’s included
- Lightweight technical publication layout
- Team-oriented structure for engineering articles
- Minimal presentation that keeps code and technical writing readable
Explore the Pulsar Lite design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Pulsar Lite
- Launch an engineering team blog
- Publish technical deep dives and architecture notes
- Create a lightweight developer-relations publication
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template