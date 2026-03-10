Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Haze

A designer/developer portfolio template featuring project case studies, a blog with tags, and full-text search.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Haze website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Haze template is for

Designer-developers and creative technologists presenting project case studies alongside professional writing.

What’s included

  • Project case studies for explaining design and development work
  • Tagged blog for process notes and technical articles
  • Full-text search in a polished dark visual system

Explore the Haze design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Haze website template preview 2
  • Haze website template preview 3
  • Haze website template preview 4
  • Haze website template preview 5
  • Haze website template preview 6

What you can build with Haze

  • Publish a hybrid design and development portfolio
  • Share detailed case studies and project retrospectives
  • Combine a searchable blog with a professional work archive

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template