Website Template
Haze
A designer/developer portfolio template featuring project case studies, a blog with tags, and full-text search.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Haze template is for
Designer-developers and creative technologists presenting project case studies alongside professional writing.
What’s included
- Project case studies for explaining design and development work
- Tagged blog for process notes and technical articles
- Full-text search in a polished dark visual system
Explore the Haze design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Haze
- Publish a hybrid design and development portfolio
- Share detailed case studies and project retrospectives
- Combine a searchable blog with a professional work archive
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template