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Theme

Website Template

Kepler

"The versatile Astro theme" — a general-purpose starter combining blog, portfolio/work, and landing-page capabilities with tag browsing and search.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Kepler website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the Kepler template is for

Creators and small teams looking for a flexible Astro starting point that can serve as a blog, portfolio, or landing site.

What’s included

  • General-purpose structure spanning blog, work, and landing content
  • Tag browsing for organizing articles and project updates
  • Built-in search across a versatile minimal theme

Explore the Kepler design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Kepler website template preview 2
  • Kepler website template preview 3
  • Kepler website template preview 4

What you can build with Kepler

  • Start a personal site before the final content model is settled
  • Combine a portfolio and blog in one flexible theme
  • Adapt an Astro starter into a focused product landing site

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template