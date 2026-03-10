Website Template
Kepler
"The versatile Astro theme" — a general-purpose starter combining blog, portfolio/work, and landing-page capabilities with tag browsing and search.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the Kepler template is for
Creators and small teams looking for a flexible Astro starting point that can serve as a blog, portfolio, or landing site.
What’s included
- General-purpose structure spanning blog, work, and landing content
- Tag browsing for organizing articles and project updates
- Built-in search across a versatile minimal theme
Explore the Kepler design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Kepler
- Start a personal site before the final content model is settled
- Combine a portfolio and blog in one flexible theme
- Adapt an Astro starter into a focused product landing site
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template