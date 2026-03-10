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Starlight Black

A dark-themed documentation site built on Astro Starlight, using Markdown/MDX content collections for structured docs.

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Template preview Website
Starlight Black website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Starlight Black template is for

Developer-tool teams and open-source projects that want documentation built on Astro Starlight with a dark visual identity.

What’s included

  • Astro Starlight foundation for structured documentation
  • Sidebar navigation across Markdown and MDX content collections
  • Dark theme designed for technical guides and reference content

Explore the Starlight Black design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Starlight Black

  • Launch documentation for a developer tool
  • Build a dark-themed open-source project site
  • Publish structured Markdown and MDX technical content

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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