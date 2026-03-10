Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A dark-themed documentation site built on Astro Starlight, using Markdown/MDX content collections for structured docs.

Developer-tool teams and open-source projects that want documentation built on Astro Starlight with a dark visual identity.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

A documentation site starter built on the Astro Theme Lotus package, with sidebar navigation, guides, and local search

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.