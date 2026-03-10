Website Template
Starlight Black
A dark-themed documentation site built on Astro Starlight, using Markdown/MDX content collections for structured docs.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Starlight Black template is for
Developer-tool teams and open-source projects that want documentation built on Astro Starlight with a dark visual identity.
What’s included
- Astro Starlight foundation for structured documentation
- Sidebar navigation across Markdown and MDX content collections
- Dark theme designed for technical guides and reference content
Explore the Starlight Black design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Starlight Black
- Launch documentation for a developer tool
- Build a dark-themed open-source project site
- Publish structured Markdown and MDX technical content
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template