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Lotus Docs

A documentation site starter built on the Astro Theme Lotus package, with sidebar navigation, guides, and local search.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

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Lotus Docs website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the Lotus Docs template is for

Product teams and open-source maintainers who need a straightforward documentation starter with familiar navigation.

What’s included

  • Sidebar navigation for guides and reference sections
  • Local search for quickly finding documentation content
  • Astro Theme Lotus foundation with MDX-ready structure

Explore the Lotus Docs design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Lotus Docs website template preview 2
  • Lotus Docs website template preview 3
  • Lotus Docs website template preview 4

What you can build with Lotus Docs

  • Launch documentation for a product or library
  • Create a searchable implementation guide
  • Build a lightweight knowledge base from MDX content

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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