Website Template
Lotus Docs
A documentation site starter built on the Astro Theme Lotus package, with sidebar navigation, guides, and local search.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the Lotus Docs template is for
Product teams and open-source maintainers who need a straightforward documentation starter with familiar navigation.
What’s included
- Sidebar navigation for guides and reference sections
- Local search for quickly finding documentation content
- Astro Theme Lotus foundation with MDX-ready structure
Explore the Lotus Docs design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Lotus Docs
- Launch documentation for a product or library
- Create a searchable implementation guide
- Build a lightweight knowledge base from MDX content
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template