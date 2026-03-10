Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A documentation site starter built on the Astro Theme Lotus package, with sidebar navigation, guides, and local search.

Product teams and open-source maintainers who need a straightforward documentation starter with familiar navigation.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A dark-themed documentation site built on Astro Starlight, using Markdown/MDX content collections for structured docs

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.