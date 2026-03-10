Website Template
Compass
A documentation and knowledge base template with nested category/parent routing and full-text search via Pagefind.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Compass template is for
Developer-tool teams, support organizations, and knowledge managers publishing structured reference content.
What’s included
- Nested category and parent routing for deep documentation sets
- Full-text search powered by Pagefind
- Knowledge-base structure for guides and reference content
Explore the Compass design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Compass
- Launch product or API documentation
- Build a searchable customer help center
- Organize an internal knowledge base with nested sections
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template