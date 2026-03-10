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Website Template

Compass

A documentation and knowledge base template with nested category/parent routing and full-text search via Pagefind.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Compass website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Compass template is for

Developer-tool teams, support organizations, and knowledge managers publishing structured reference content.

What’s included

  • Nested category and parent routing for deep documentation sets
  • Full-text search powered by Pagefind
  • Knowledge-base structure for guides and reference content

Explore the Compass design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Compass

  • Launch product or API documentation
  • Build a searchable customer help center
  • Organize an internal knowledge base with nested sections

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template