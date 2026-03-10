Website Template
Ombra
A fine-dining restaurant template showcasing a chef's tasting menu on a single elegant landing page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Ombra template is for
Chefs, fine-dining restaurants, and hospitality teams presenting a focused tasting-menu experience.
What’s included
- Elegant single-page layout for a premium restaurant identity
- Chef and tasting-menu presentation for the core dining experience
- Food-focused visual treatment designed for a concise landing page
Explore the Ombra design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Ombra
- Launch a website for a fine-dining restaurant
- Promote a seasonal chef's tasting menu
- Create a focused landing page for a hospitality concept
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template