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Website Template

Ombra

A fine-dining restaurant template showcasing a chef's tasting menu on a single elegant landing page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Ombra website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the Ombra template is for

Chefs, fine-dining restaurants, and hospitality teams presenting a focused tasting-menu experience.

What’s included

  • Elegant single-page layout for a premium restaurant identity
  • Chef and tasting-menu presentation for the core dining experience
  • Food-focused visual treatment designed for a concise landing page

Explore the Ombra design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Ombra website template preview 2
  • Ombra website template preview 3

What you can build with Ombra

  • Launch a website for a fine-dining restaurant
  • Promote a seasonal chef's tasting menu
  • Create a focused landing page for a hospitality concept

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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