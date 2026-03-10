Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

The Alpine Loaf

A local-business template for an artisan bakery, driven by a single config file covering identity, business hours, services, and JSON-LD SEO for LocalBusiness markup.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
The Alpine Loaf website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

2 visual previews

Who the The Alpine Loaf template is for

Bakeries, cafes, and local food businesses that need a focused, easily configured local-business website.

What’s included

  • Single configuration file for identity, hours, and services
  • Focused single-page presentation for an artisan bakery
  • LocalBusiness JSON-LD foundation for accurate business details

Explore the The Alpine Loaf design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • The Alpine Loaf website template preview 2

What you can build with The Alpine Loaf

  • Launch a website for a neighborhood bakery
  • Publish hours and services for a local food business
  • Create a config-driven landing page with local-business semantics

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template