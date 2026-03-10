Website Template
The Alpine Loaf
A local-business template for an artisan bakery, driven by a single config file covering identity, business hours, services, and JSON-LD SEO for LocalBusiness markup.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
2 visual previews
Who the The Alpine Loaf template is for
Bakeries, cafes, and local food businesses that need a focused, easily configured local-business website.
What’s included
- Single configuration file for identity, hours, and services
- Focused single-page presentation for an artisan bakery
- LocalBusiness JSON-LD foundation for accurate business details
Explore the The Alpine Loaf design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with The Alpine Loaf
- Launch a website for a neighborhood bakery
- Publish hours and services for a local food business
- Create a config-driven landing page with local-business semantics
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template