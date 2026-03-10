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AMO Truck Service - Full Width

A landing site for a truck service platform connecting drivers and fleets with certified technicians for roadside assistance and workshop repairs, with services, how-it-works, partners and contact pages.

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AMO Truck Service - Full Width website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the AMO Truck Service - Full Width template is for

Roadside-assistance providers and fleet-service teams presenting technician and workshop services.

What’s included

  • Full-width homepage introducing a truck-service platform
  • Services and how-it-works pages
  • Partner and contact pages for drivers and fleets

Explore the AMO Truck Service - Full Width design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with AMO Truck Service - Full Width

  • Launch a marketing site for truck-service dispatch
  • Present roadside and workshop services to fleet customers
  • Introduce a service-partner network and its contact channels

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