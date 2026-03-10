Website Template
AMO Truck Service - Full Width
A landing site for a truck service platform connecting drivers and fleets with certified technicians for roadside assistance and workshop repairs, with services, how-it-works, partners and contact pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the AMO Truck Service - Full Width template is for
Roadside-assistance providers and fleet-service teams presenting technician and workshop services.
What’s included
- Full-width homepage introducing a truck-service platform
- Services and how-it-works pages
- Partner and contact pages for drivers and fleets
Explore the AMO Truck Service - Full Width design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with AMO Truck Service - Full Width
- Launch a marketing site for truck-service dispatch
- Present roadside and workshop services to fleet customers
- Introduce a service-partner network and its contact channels
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template