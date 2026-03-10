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Viva Medical

A healthcare-at-home service site with pages for services, careers, professional care, specialized support, and 24/7 support messaging.

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Template preview Website
Viva Medical website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Viva Medical template is for

Home-care providers and healthcare service organizations explaining support options to patients, families, and applicants.

What’s included

  • Service pages for professional care and specialized support
  • Careers section for healthcare recruitment
  • Prominent 24/7 support messaging across the site

Explore the Viva Medical design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Viva Medical website template preview 2
  • Viva Medical website template preview 3
  • Viva Medical website template preview 4
  • Viva Medical website template preview 5
  • Viva Medical website template preview 6
  • Viva Medical website template preview 7

What you can build with Viva Medical

  • Launch a website for an in-home care provider
  • Explain specialized medical and support services
  • Recruit care professionals while serving patient families

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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