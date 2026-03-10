Website Template
Viva Medical
A healthcare-at-home service site with pages for services, careers, professional care, specialized support, and 24/7 support messaging.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Viva Medical template is for
Home-care providers and healthcare service organizations explaining support options to patients, families, and applicants.
What’s included
- Service pages for professional care and specialized support
- Careers section for healthcare recruitment
- Prominent 24/7 support messaging across the site
Explore the Viva Medical design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Viva Medical
- Launch a website for an in-home care provider
- Explain specialized medical and support services
- Recruit care professionals while serving patient families
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Medicsare
A healthcare/medical practice marketing site featuring doctor profiles, services, and pricing pages
-
Form & Function Architects
A business site template for an architecture/interior-design studio, featuring a portfolio of projects, an about…
-
Manduca
A link-in-bio style single-page profile with simple markdown content pages (fish, cakes, meat) for a personal hub
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template