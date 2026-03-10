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AMO Truck Service - Cards

A landing site for an on-demand truck service app covering roadside assistance, workshop bookings and fleet maintenance, with how-it-works, services, partners, contact and app-download pages.

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AMO Truck Service - Cards website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the AMO Truck Service - Cards template is for

Truck-service operators and fleet teams promoting a mobile roadside-assistance service.

What’s included

  • Framed hero and service cards with app-download links
  • How-it-works page explaining dispatch and workshop bookings
  • Contact and download pages for drivers and fleet customers

Explore the AMO Truck Service - Cards design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with AMO Truck Service - Cards

  • Launch a website for a roadside-assistance app
  • Present a fleet-maintenance service to prospective customers
  • Explain a truck-service booking process before app download

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