Website Template
AMO Truck Service - Cards
A landing site for an on-demand truck service app covering roadside assistance, workshop bookings and fleet maintenance, with how-it-works, services, partners, contact and app-download pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the AMO Truck Service - Cards template is for
Truck-service operators and fleet teams promoting a mobile roadside-assistance service.
What’s included
- Framed hero and service cards with app-download links
- How-it-works page explaining dispatch and workshop bookings
- Contact and download pages for drivers and fleet customers
Explore the AMO Truck Service - Cards design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with AMO Truck Service - Cards
- Launch a website for a roadside-assistance app
- Present a fleet-maintenance service to prospective customers
- Explain a truck-service booking process before app download
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template