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Pet Zen

A pet-care app site combining health records, reminders and feeding plans with a services directory, app showcase, about page and a twelve-post pet-care blog.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Pet Zen website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Pet Zen template is for

Pet-care brands and app teams combining product information, service discovery, and educational articles.

What’s included

  • App showcase presenting health records, reminders, and feeding plans
  • Pet-services directory and about page
  • Twelve-post blog about pet care

Explore the Pet Zen design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Pet Zen

  • Launch a marketing website for a pet-care app
  • Publish pet-care articles alongside a product showcase
  • Present a directory of pet services

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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