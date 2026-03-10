Website Template
Pet Zen
A pet-care app site combining health records, reminders and feeding plans with a services directory, app showcase, about page and a twelve-post pet-care blog.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Pet Zen template is for
Pet-care brands and app teams combining product information, service discovery, and educational articles.
What’s included
- App showcase presenting health records, reminders, and feeding plans
- Pet-services directory and about page
- Twelve-post blog about pet care
Explore the Pet Zen design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Pet Zen
- Launch a marketing website for a pet-care app
- Publish pet-care articles alongside a product showcase
- Present a directory of pet services
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template