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Pulseform

A landing site for an adaptive fitness app that adjusts training to a real weekly schedule, with features, how-it-works, community and download pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Pulseform website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Pulseform template is for

Fitness product teams promoting adaptive training and a member community.

What’s included

  • Feature page describing schedule-based training
  • How-it-works and community pages
  • Fitness-focused homepage and app-download page

Explore the Pulseform design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Pulseform website template preview 2
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  • Pulseform website template preview 9

What you can build with Pulseform

  • Launch a marketing website for a training app
  • Explain an adaptive workout approach
  • Introduce a fitness community and direct visitors to app downloads

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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