Website Template
Pulseform
A landing site for an adaptive fitness app that adjusts training to a real weekly schedule, with features, how-it-works, community and download pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Pulseform template is for
Fitness product teams promoting adaptive training and a member community.
What’s included
- Feature page describing schedule-based training
- How-it-works and community pages
- Fitness-focused homepage and app-download page
Explore the Pulseform design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Pulseform
- Launch a marketing website for a training app
- Explain an adaptive workout approach
- Introduce a fitness community and direct visitors to app downloads
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template