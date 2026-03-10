Website Template
FitLife
A landing site for a health and fitness tracking app covering workouts, progress and motivation, with features, how-it-works, testimonials and download pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the FitLife template is for
Fitness brands and product teams promoting a workout and progress-tracking app.
What’s included
- Feature page describing workout and progress tracking
- How-it-works and testimonials pages
- App-download page and fitness-focused homepage
Explore the FitLife design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with FitLife
- Launch a website for a fitness-tracking app
- Explain a workout product to prospective users
- Promote app downloads through customer stories
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template