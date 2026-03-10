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Website Template

FitLife

A landing site for a health and fitness tracking app covering workouts, progress and motivation, with features, how-it-works, testimonials and download pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
FitLife website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the FitLife template is for

Fitness brands and product teams promoting a workout and progress-tracking app.

What’s included

  • Feature page describing workout and progress tracking
  • How-it-works and testimonials pages
  • App-download page and fitness-focused homepage

Explore the FitLife design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • FitLife website template preview 2
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  • FitLife website template preview 9

What you can build with FitLife

  • Launch a website for a fitness-tracking app
  • Explain a workout product to prospective users
  • Promote app downloads through customer stories

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template