Website Template
Trainerz
A landing site for a training app with adaptive daily targets, coached classes and strength plans, including features, a class catalog, pricing and contact pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Trainerz template is for
Fitness brands and training-app teams promoting coached classes and strength plans.
What’s included
- Feature page presenting daily targets and strength plans
- Class catalog for browsing training offerings
- Pricing and contact pages
Explore the Trainerz design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Trainerz
- Launch a website for a training app
- Present a catalog of coached fitness classes
- Explain training plans and pricing to prospective members
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template