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Trainerz

A landing site for a training app with adaptive daily targets, coached classes and strength plans, including features, a class catalog, pricing and contact pages.

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Template preview Website
Trainerz website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Trainerz template is for

Fitness brands and training-app teams promoting coached classes and strength plans.

What’s included

  • Feature page presenting daily targets and strength plans
  • Class catalog for browsing training offerings
  • Pricing and contact pages

Explore the Trainerz design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Trainerz website template preview 2
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What you can build with Trainerz

  • Launch a website for a training app
  • Present a catalog of coached fitness classes
  • Explain training plans and pricing to prospective members

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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