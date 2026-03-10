Website Template
Terminal Blog
Retro terminal-themed blog with articles, tags, RSS, about and error pages, sound effects, theme controls, and an interactive hack game.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Terminal Blog template is for
Developers, hackers, and technical creators who want an interactive terminal-inspired publication.
What’s included
- Retro terminal presentation with theme controls and sound effects
- Articles, tags, RSS, and author information pages
- Interactive hack game for a playful reader experience
Explore the Terminal Blog design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Terminal Blog
- Launch a distinctive developer blog
- Publish security or programming articles with a retro identity
- Create an interactive personal site with hidden playful details
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template