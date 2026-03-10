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Terminal Blog

Retro terminal-themed blog with articles, tags, RSS, about and error pages, sound effects, theme controls, and an interactive hack game.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

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Terminal Blog website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the Terminal Blog template is for

Developers, hackers, and technical creators who want an interactive terminal-inspired publication.

What’s included

  • Retro terminal presentation with theme controls and sound effects
  • Articles, tags, RSS, and author information pages
  • Interactive hack game for a playful reader experience

Explore the Terminal Blog design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Terminal Blog website template preview 2
  • Terminal Blog website template preview 3

What you can build with Terminal Blog

  • Launch a distinctive developer blog
  • Publish security or programming articles with a retro identity
  • Create an interactive personal site with hidden playful details

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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