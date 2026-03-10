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Form & Function Architects

A business site template for an architecture/interior-design studio, featuring a portfolio of projects, an about page, and a blog for showcasing work and thought leadership.

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Form & Function Architects website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Form & Function Architects template is for

Architecture firms, interior-design studios, and spatial designers showcasing projects and expertise.

What’s included

  • Portfolio presentation for architecture and interior projects
  • About page for studio positioning and background
  • Blog for design thinking, process, and thought leadership

Explore the Form & Function Architects design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Form & Function Architects

  • Launch an architecture or interior-design studio website
  • Present completed work through visual project pages
  • Publish design perspectives alongside a professional portfolio

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