Website Template
Form & Function Architects
A business site template for an architecture/interior-design studio, featuring a portfolio of projects, an about page, and a blog for showcasing work and thought leadership.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Form & Function Architects template is for
Architecture firms, interior-design studios, and spatial designers showcasing projects and expertise.
What’s included
- Portfolio presentation for architecture and interior projects
- About page for studio positioning and background
- Blog for design thinking, process, and thought leadership
Explore the Form & Function Architects design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Form & Function Architects
- Launch an architecture or interior-design studio website
- Present completed work through visual project pages
- Publish design perspectives alongside a professional portfolio
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Make it yours
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