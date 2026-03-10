Website Template
Academic Portfolio
A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at academics and researchers showcasing their work.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Academic Portfolio template is for
Researchers, professors, graduate students, and academic professionals presenting their scholarship and teaching.
What’s included
- Dedicated sections for publications, talks, and teaching
- Curriculum vitae and professional background pages
- Scholarly blog for research notes and announcements
Explore the Academic Portfolio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Academic Portfolio
- Publish a faculty or researcher profile
- Create an academic job-market portfolio
- Share publications, talks, teaching materials, and research updates
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template