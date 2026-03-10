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Academic Portfolio

A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at academics and researchers showcasing their work.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Academic Portfolio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Academic Portfolio template is for

Researchers, professors, graduate students, and academic professionals presenting their scholarship and teaching.

What’s included

  • Dedicated sections for publications, talks, and teaching
  • Curriculum vitae and professional background pages
  • Scholarly blog for research notes and announcements

Explore the Academic Portfolio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Academic Portfolio

  • Publish a faculty or researcher profile
  • Create an academic job-market portfolio
  • Share publications, talks, teaching materials, and research updates

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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