Website Template
MyScholar
An academic personal site for researchers featuring publications, people/collaborators, projects, and a blog.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the MyScholar template is for
Researchers, research groups, and academic professionals presenting publications, collaborators, and active work.
What’s included
- Publication library for scholarly output
- People and collaborator pages for research networks
- Projects and blog sections for ongoing work and updates
Explore the MyScholar design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with MyScholar
- Launch a researcher or lab website
- Publish a portfolio of academic projects and papers
- Present collaborators and research updates in one site
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template