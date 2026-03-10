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Website Template

MyScholar

An academic personal site for researchers featuring publications, people/collaborators, projects, and a blog.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
MyScholar website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the MyScholar template is for

Researchers, research groups, and academic professionals presenting publications, collaborators, and active work.

What’s included

  • Publication library for scholarly output
  • People and collaborator pages for research networks
  • Projects and blog sections for ongoing work and updates

Explore the MyScholar design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • MyScholar website template preview 2
  • MyScholar website template preview 3

What you can build with MyScholar

  • Launch a researcher or lab website
  • Publish a portfolio of academic projects and papers
  • Present collaborators and research updates in one site

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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