Free to start. Make every detail your own.

An academic personal site for researchers featuring publications, people/collaborators, projects, and a blog.

Projects and blog sections for ongoing work and updates

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Present collaborators and research updates in one site

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

Customizable Astro theme for academic and research portfolios, with pages for research, teaching, projects, and posts

A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.