Website Template
Scholars
Customizable Astro theme for academic and research portfolios, with pages for research, teaching, projects, and posts.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Scholars template is for
Researchers, instructors, and graduate students presenting academic work, teaching, and public scholarship.
What’s included
- Research and publication-oriented portfolio structure
- Teaching pages for courses and instructional work
- Projects and posts for ongoing scholarship and updates
Explore the Scholars design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Scholars
- Launch an academic or researcher portfolio
- Present teaching, research, and publications together
- Create a customizable site for an academic job search
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
MyScholar
An academic personal site for researchers featuring publications, people/collaborators, projects, and a blog
-
Academic Portfolio
A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at…
-
8-Bit Quest
A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template