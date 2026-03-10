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Website Template

Scholars

Customizable Astro theme for academic and research portfolios, with pages for research, teaching, projects, and posts.

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Template preview Website
Scholars website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Scholars template is for

Researchers, instructors, and graduate students presenting academic work, teaching, and public scholarship.

What’s included

  • Research and publication-oriented portfolio structure
  • Teaching pages for courses and instructional work
  • Projects and posts for ongoing scholarship and updates

Explore the Scholars design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Scholars

  • Launch an academic or researcher portfolio
  • Present teaching, research, and publications together
  • Create a customizable site for an academic job search

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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