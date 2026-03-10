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ProCleaning

A business website template for a professional home and office cleaning service, with team, service, and blog pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
ProCleaning website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the ProCleaning template is for

Residential and commercial cleaning companies building a credible local-service marketing presence.

What’s included

  • Service pages for home and office cleaning offerings
  • Team content for introducing the people behind the business
  • Blog section for advice, updates, and local acquisition content

Explore the ProCleaning design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • ProCleaning website template preview 2
  • ProCleaning website template preview 3
  • ProCleaning website template preview 4
  • ProCleaning website template preview 5
  • ProCleaning website template preview 6

What you can build with ProCleaning

  • Launch a website for a cleaning company
  • Create landing pages for individual local services
  • Publish practical cleaning content to support customer acquisition

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template