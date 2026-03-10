Website Template
ProCleaning
A business website template for a professional home and office cleaning service, with team, service, and blog pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the ProCleaning template is for
Residential and commercial cleaning companies building a credible local-service marketing presence.
What’s included
- Service pages for home and office cleaning offerings
- Team content for introducing the people behind the business
- Blog section for advice, updates, and local acquisition content
Explore the ProCleaning design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with ProCleaning
- Launch a website for a cleaning company
- Create landing pages for individual local services
- Publish practical cleaning content to support customer acquisition
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template