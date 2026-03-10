Website Template
Vaultline
A marketing site for a mobile banking app that combines spending, savings and same-day loans, with pages for accounts, a savings product, about, help and contact.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Vaultline template is for
Banking product teams presenting spending accounts, savings products, and loans on a marketing website.
What’s included
- Account and savings-product pages
- Homepage introducing a mobile banking service
- About, help, and contact pages
Explore the Vaultline design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Vaultline
- Launch a marketing website for a banking app
- Explain account and savings options to prospective customers
- Create a product information and support site for a finance brand
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template