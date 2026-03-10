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Vaultline

A marketing site for a mobile banking app that combines spending, savings and same-day loans, with pages for accounts, a savings product, about, help and contact.

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Template preview Website
Vaultline website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Vaultline template is for

Banking product teams presenting spending accounts, savings products, and loans on a marketing website.

What’s included

  • Account and savings-product pages
  • Homepage introducing a mobile banking service
  • About, help, and contact pages

Explore the Vaultline design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Vaultline website template preview 2
  • Vaultline website template preview 3
  • Vaultline website template preview 4
  • Vaultline website template preview 5
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  • Vaultline website template preview 8
  • Vaultline website template preview 9

What you can build with Vaultline

  • Launch a marketing website for a banking app
  • Explain account and savings options to prospective customers
  • Create a product information and support site for a finance brand

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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