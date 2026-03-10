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Website Template

Vantra

A finance platform landing site emphasising security and flexibility, with accounts and cards product pages, a services overview and a help centre.

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Template preview Website
Vantra website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Vantra template is for

Finance product teams introducing account and card offerings on a marketing website.

What’s included

  • Account and card product pages
  • Services overview for a finance platform
  • Help center supporting the product presentation

Explore the Vantra design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Vantra website template preview 2
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What you can build with Vantra

  • Launch a marketing website for a finance platform
  • Explain account and card offerings
  • Create a product-information and help site for a banking brand

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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