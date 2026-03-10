Website Template
Vantra
A finance platform landing site emphasising security and flexibility, with accounts and cards product pages, a services overview and a help centre.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Vantra template is for
Finance product teams introducing account and card offerings on a marketing website.
What’s included
- Account and card product pages
- Services overview for a finance platform
- Help center supporting the product presentation
Explore the Vantra design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Vantra
- Launch a marketing website for a finance platform
- Explain account and card offerings
- Create a product-information and help site for a banking brand
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template