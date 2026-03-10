Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A movie directory site listing films by category with individual movie detail pages and contact/about pages.

About and contact pages in a dark entertainment-focused design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

Music discovery interface with playlists, track tables, play and like controls, playlist detail pages, responsive…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.