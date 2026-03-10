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SR Studio

A movie directory site listing films by category with individual movie detail pages and contact/about pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
SR Studio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the SR Studio template is for

Film communities, studios, and entertainment curators building a browsable directory of movies.

What’s included

  • Category-based film listings for catalog discovery
  • Individual movie detail pages
  • About and contact pages in a dark entertainment-focused design

Explore the SR Studio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with SR Studio

  • Launch a curated movie directory
  • Build a film catalog for a community or studio
  • Prototype an entertainment discovery website

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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