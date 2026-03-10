Website Template
SR Studio
A movie directory site listing films by category with individual movie detail pages and contact/about pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the SR Studio template is for
Film communities, studios, and entertainment curators building a browsable directory of movies.
What’s included
- Category-based film listings for catalog discovery
- Individual movie detail pages
- About and contact pages in a dark entertainment-focused design
Explore the SR Studio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with SR Studio
- Launch a curated movie directory
- Build a film catalog for a community or studio
- Prototype an entertainment discovery website
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template