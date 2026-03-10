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Website Template

Atelier Ko

A furniture e-commerce catalog and storefront template with product pages, catalog browsing, and a cart.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Atelier Ko website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Atelier Ko template is for

Furniture makers, design retailers, and boutique commerce brands presenting a curated product catalog online.

What’s included

  • Furniture-focused catalog and product browsing experience
  • Individual product pages for imagery and item details
  • Shopping cart flow for a complete storefront foundation

Explore the Atelier Ko design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Atelier Ko

  • Launch an online catalog for a furniture or design studio
  • Prototype a boutique retail storefront
  • Showcase a collection of physical products with commerce flows

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template