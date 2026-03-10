Website Template
Atelier Ko
A furniture e-commerce catalog and storefront template with product pages, catalog browsing, and a cart.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Atelier Ko template is for
Furniture makers, design retailers, and boutique commerce brands presenting a curated product catalog online.
What’s included
- Furniture-focused catalog and product browsing experience
- Individual product pages for imagery and item details
- Shopping cart flow for a complete storefront foundation
Explore the Atelier Ko design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Atelier Ko
- Launch an online catalog for a furniture or design studio
- Prototype a boutique retail storefront
- Showcase a collection of physical products with commerce flows
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template