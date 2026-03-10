Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A furniture e-commerce catalog and storefront template with product pages, catalog browsing, and a cart.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Launch an online catalog for a furniture or design studio

A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at…

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

A movie directory site listing films by category with individual movie detail pages and contact/about pages

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.