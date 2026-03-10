Website Template
Zestbox
An on-demand food delivery app landing site with a features page, app screenshot gallery, customer reviews, about page and contact form.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Zestbox template is for
Food-delivery product teams promoting their mobile ordering service.
What’s included
- Feature page and app-screenshot gallery
- Customer reviews and about page
- Contact form alongside the delivery-app landing page
Explore the Zestbox design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Zestbox
- Launch a marketing website for a food-delivery app
- Show ordering-product screens to prospective customers
- Present a delivery brand's story and customer reviews
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template