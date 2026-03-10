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Website Template

Zestbox

An on-demand food delivery app landing site with a features page, app screenshot gallery, customer reviews, about page and contact form.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Zestbox website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Zestbox template is for

Food-delivery product teams promoting their mobile ordering service.

What’s included

  • Feature page and app-screenshot gallery
  • Customer reviews and about page
  • Contact form alongside the delivery-app landing page

Explore the Zestbox design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Zestbox website template preview 2
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  • Zestbox website template preview 9

What you can build with Zestbox

  • Launch a marketing website for a food-delivery app
  • Show ordering-product screens to prospective customers
  • Present a delivery brand's story and customer reviews

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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