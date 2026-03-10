Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Mobile App Landing — Bold

A high-contrast, oversized-type variation of the mobile app landing template for an app that handles everything you track and plan, with privacy policy and terms pages.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Mobile App Landing — Bold website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Mobile App Landing — Bold template is for

App founders seeking a high-contrast website for a planning and tracking product.

What’s included

  • High-contrast app landing-page design
  • Oversized typography introducing a planning and tracking app
  • Privacy policy and terms pages

Explore the Mobile App Landing — Bold design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Mobile App Landing — Bold website template preview 2
  • Mobile App Landing — Bold website template preview 3
  • Mobile App Landing — Bold website template preview 4
  • Mobile App Landing — Bold website template preview 5
  • Mobile App Landing — Bold website template preview 6
  • Mobile App Landing — Bold website template preview 7

What you can build with Mobile App Landing — Bold

  • Launch an app website with prominent typography
  • Present a planning product in a high-contrast layout
  • Create a compact product site with supporting legal pages

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template