Website Template
Mobile App Landing — Bold
A high-contrast, oversized-type variation of the mobile app landing template for an app that handles everything you track and plan, with privacy policy and terms pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Mobile App Landing — Bold template is for
App founders seeking a high-contrast website for a planning and tracking product.
What’s included
- High-contrast app landing-page design
- Oversized typography introducing a planning and tracking app
- Privacy policy and terms pages
Explore the Mobile App Landing — Bold design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Mobile App Landing — Bold
- Launch an app website with prominent typography
- Present a planning product in a high-contrast layout
- Create a compact product site with supporting legal pages
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template