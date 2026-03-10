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Mobile App Landing

A single-page productivity app landing template for planning and tracking across devices, with hero, features, pricing and download sections plus privacy policy and terms pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Mobile App Landing website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Mobile App Landing template is for

Productivity app founders needing a single-page product introduction.

What’s included

  • Hero and feature sections for a planning app
  • Pricing and download sections
  • Privacy policy and terms pages

Explore the Mobile App Landing design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Mobile App Landing website template preview 2
  • Mobile App Landing website template preview 3
  • Mobile App Landing website template preview 4
  • Mobile App Landing website template preview 5
  • Mobile App Landing website template preview 6
  • Mobile App Landing website template preview 7

What you can build with Mobile App Landing

  • Launch a marketing page for a productivity app
  • Present a planning product's features and pricing
  • Create a download-focused website with legal pages

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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