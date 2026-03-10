Website Template
Mobile App Landing — Bento
A bento-grid variation of the mobile app landing template, arranging features and highlights into modular cards, with privacy policy and terms pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Mobile App Landing — Bento template is for
App founders who want to introduce their product through a modular card layout.
What’s included
- Bento-grid layout for the app landing page
- Modular cards presenting features and product highlights
- Privacy policy and terms pages
Explore the Mobile App Landing — Bento design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Mobile App Landing — Bento
- Launch an app marketing site with a card-based layout
- Present product features as a modular overview
- Build a compact app website with supporting legal pages
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Mobile App Landing
A single-page productivity app landing template for planning and tracking across devices, with hero, features,…
-
App Landing
A clean, single-page mobile app landing template with an app-store style hero, feature grid, pricing tiers, FAQ and…
-
Mobile App Landing — Bold
A high-contrast, oversized-type variation of the mobile app landing template for an app that handles everything you…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template