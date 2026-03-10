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Mobile App Landing — Bento

A bento-grid variation of the mobile app landing template, arranging features and highlights into modular cards, with privacy policy and terms pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Mobile App Landing — Bento website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Mobile App Landing — Bento template is for

App founders who want to introduce their product through a modular card layout.

What’s included

  • Bento-grid layout for the app landing page
  • Modular cards presenting features and product highlights
  • Privacy policy and terms pages

Explore the Mobile App Landing — Bento design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Mobile App Landing — Bento website template preview 2
  • Mobile App Landing — Bento website template preview 3
  • Mobile App Landing — Bento website template preview 4
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  • Mobile App Landing — Bento website template preview 7

What you can build with Mobile App Landing — Bento

  • Launch an app marketing site with a card-based layout
  • Present product features as a modular overview
  • Build a compact app website with supporting legal pages

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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