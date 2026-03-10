Website Template
Sonora
A landing site for a music and podcast streaming service, with a premium upgrade page, app download page and support center.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Sonora template is for
Music and podcast product teams promoting their streaming service and premium offering.
What’s included
- Landing page introducing a music and podcast service
- Premium upgrade page
- App-download page and support center
Explore the Sonora design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Sonora
- Launch a marketing website for a streaming app
- Explain a premium music subscription
- Create a download and support destination for listeners
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template