Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Sonora

A landing site for a music and podcast streaming service, with a premium upgrade page, app download page and support center.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Sonora website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Sonora template is for

Music and podcast product teams promoting their streaming service and premium offering.

What’s included

  • Landing page introducing a music and podcast service
  • Premium upgrade page
  • App-download page and support center

Explore the Sonora design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Sonora website template preview 2
  • Sonora website template preview 3
  • Sonora website template preview 4
  • Sonora website template preview 5
  • Sonora website template preview 6
  • Sonora website template preview 7
  • Sonora website template preview 8
  • Sonora website template preview 9

What you can build with Sonora

  • Launch a marketing website for a streaming app
  • Explain a premium music subscription
  • Create a download and support destination for listeners

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template