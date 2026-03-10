Website Template
Resume Minimal
A single-page minimalist online resume/CV template.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
2 visual previews
Who the Resume Minimal template is for
Job seekers, consultants, and professionals who need a clean online resume without extra site sections.
What’s included
- Single-page curriculum vitae and resume layout
- Minimal presentation focused on experience and skills
- Straightforward structure for fast personalization
Explore the Resume Minimal design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Resume Minimal
- Publish an online resume
- Create a concise profile for consulting opportunities
- Share a web-based CV alongside job applications
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template