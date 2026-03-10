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Resume Minimal

A single-page minimalist online resume/CV template.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Resume Minimal website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

2 visual previews

Who the Resume Minimal template is for

Job seekers, consultants, and professionals who need a clean online resume without extra site sections.

What’s included

  • Single-page curriculum vitae and resume layout
  • Minimal presentation focused on experience and skills
  • Straightforward structure for fast personalization

Explore the Resume Minimal design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Resume Minimal website template preview 2

What you can build with Resume Minimal

  • Publish an online resume
  • Create a concise profile for consulting opportunities
  • Share a web-based CV alongside job applications

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template