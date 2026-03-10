Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Job seekers, consultants, and professionals who need a clean online resume without extra site sections.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A personal portfolio template for a product designer/frontend engineer, showcasing work case studies, an about page,…

A designer portfolio template with project case studies, resume, and about pages for showcasing creative work

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.