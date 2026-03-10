Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Changelog and blog for product updates and education

SaaS founders and product teams that need marketing, product updates, authentication entry points, and searchable content.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product education

Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.