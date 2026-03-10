Website Template
Zenix
A SaaS marketing site with pricing, changelog, authentication pages, blog, and built-in site search.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Zenix template is for
SaaS founders and product teams that need marketing, product updates, authentication entry points, and searchable content.
What’s included
- SaaS marketing pages with clear pricing content
- Changelog and blog for product updates and education
- Authentication pages and built-in site search
Explore the Zenix design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Zenix
- Launch a complete SaaS marketing website
- Publish product updates and educational content
- Connect acquisition pages to login and sign-up flows
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template