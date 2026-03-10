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Website Template

Zenix

A SaaS marketing site with pricing, changelog, authentication pages, blog, and built-in site search.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Zenix website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Zenix template is for

SaaS founders and product teams that need marketing, product updates, authentication entry points, and searchable content.

What’s included

  • SaaS marketing pages with clear pricing content
  • Changelog and blog for product updates and education
  • Authentication pages and built-in site search

Explore the Zenix design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Zenix

  • Launch a complete SaaS marketing website
  • Publish product updates and educational content
  • Connect acquisition pages to login and sign-up flows

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template