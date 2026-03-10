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Tracklio

A landing site for a collaborative team time tracker covering projects, budgets and billable hours, with features, pricing, testimonials and contact pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Tracklio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Tracklio template is for

Productivity software teams marketing time tracking for projects, budgets, and billable work.

What’s included

  • Feature page describing collaborative time tracking
  • Pricing and testimonials pages
  • Contact page for prospective teams

Explore the Tracklio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Tracklio

  • Launch a marketing website for a time tracker
  • Explain project budgeting and billable-time features
  • Present subscription options to prospective business customers

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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