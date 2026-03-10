Website Template
Tracklio
A landing site for a collaborative team time tracker covering projects, budgets and billable hours, with features, pricing, testimonials and contact pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Tracklio template is for
Productivity software teams marketing time tracking for projects, budgets, and billable work.
What’s included
- Feature page describing collaborative time tracking
- Pricing and testimonials pages
- Contact page for prospective teams
Explore the Tracklio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Tracklio
- Launch a marketing website for a time tracker
- Explain project budgeting and billable-time features
- Present subscription options to prospective business customers
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template