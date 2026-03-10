Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A landing site for a collaborative team time tracker covering projects, budgets and billable hours, with features, pricing, testimonials and contact pages.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login…

A landing site for a task management app with lists, reminders and team collaboration, including features, pricing,…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.