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TO-DO

A landing site for a task management app with lists, reminders and team collaboration, including features, pricing, a task view and a registration page.

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Template preview Website
TO-DO website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the TO-DO template is for

Task-management product teams presenting lists, reminders, and team collaboration.

What’s included

  • Feature and pricing pages for a task-management product
  • Task-view page illustrating the app experience
  • Registration page alongside the product landing page

Explore the TO-DO design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • TO-DO website template preview 2
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What you can build with TO-DO

  • Launch a marketing website for a to-do app
  • Show prospective customers a task-management interface
  • Prototype a product introduction and registration journey

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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