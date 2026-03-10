Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A landing site for a task management app with lists, reminders and team collaboration, including features, pricing, a task view and a registration page.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A landing site for a collaborative team time tracker covering projects, budgets and billable hours, with features,…

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.