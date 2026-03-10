Website Template
TO-DO
A landing site for a task management app with lists, reminders and team collaboration, including features, pricing, a task view and a registration page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the TO-DO template is for
Task-management product teams presenting lists, reminders, and team collaboration.
What’s included
- Feature and pricing pages for a task-management product
- Task-view page illustrating the app experience
- Registration page alongside the product landing page
Explore the TO-DO design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with TO-DO
- Launch a marketing website for a to-do app
- Show prospective customers a task-management interface
- Prototype a product introduction and registration journey
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template