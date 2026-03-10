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Theme

Website Template

Misthaven

A calm, minimalist Astro blog theme with light/dark themes, post search, tags, comments (Artalk), and i18n support.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Misthaven website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

5 visual previews

Who the Misthaven template is for

Writers and international creators who want a calm personal blog with discussion and multilingual support.

What’s included

  • Light and dark themes for a comfortable reading experience
  • Post search and tags for content discovery
  • Artalk comments and internationalization support

Explore the Misthaven design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Misthaven website template preview 2
  • Misthaven website template preview 3
  • Misthaven website template preview 4
  • Misthaven website template preview 5

What you can build with Misthaven

  • Launch a multilingual personal blog
  • Publish articles with an integrated comment community
  • Create a searchable writing site with automatic theme options

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template