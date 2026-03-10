Website Template
Misthaven
A calm, minimalist Astro blog theme with light/dark themes, post search, tags, comments (Artalk), and i18n support.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
5 visual previews
Who the Misthaven template is for
Writers and international creators who want a calm personal blog with discussion and multilingual support.
What’s included
- Light and dark themes for a comfortable reading experience
- Post search and tags for content discovery
- Artalk comments and internationalization support
Explore the Misthaven design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Misthaven
- Launch a multilingual personal blog
- Publish articles with an integrated comment community
- Create a searchable writing site with automatic theme options
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Keel
A structural, minimalist portfolio/blog theme ("Structural minimalism for careful digital work") combining a works…
-
8-Bit Quest
A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…
-
Bento Blog
A minimalist blog template using a bento-grid layout for posts, tags, and pagination, with a built-in post editor page
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template