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Bento Blog

A minimalist blog template using a bento-grid layout for posts, tags, and pagination, with a built-in post editor page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Bento Blog website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

2 visual previews

Who the Bento Blog template is for

Independent writers and creators who want a compact, modern blog organized around a visual bento-grid layout.

What’s included

  • Bento-grid homepage for visually varied article discovery
  • Tag browsing and pagination for a growing archive
  • Built-in editor page as a starting point for content workflows

Explore the Bento Blog design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Bento Blog website template preview 2

What you can build with Bento Blog

  • Start a minimalist personal blog
  • Publish a compact editorial homepage with varied story cards
  • Prototype a writing site with an integrated editing surface

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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