Website Template
Bento Blog
A minimalist blog template using a bento-grid layout for posts, tags, and pagination, with a built-in post editor page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
2 visual previews
Who the Bento Blog template is for
Independent writers and creators who want a compact, modern blog organized around a visual bento-grid layout.
What’s included
- Bento-grid homepage for visually varied article discovery
- Tag browsing and pagination for a growing archive
- Built-in editor page as a starting point for content workflows
Explore the Bento Blog design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Bento Blog
- Start a minimalist personal blog
- Publish a compact editorial homepage with varied story cards
- Prototype a writing site with an integrated editing surface
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template