Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A minimalist blog template using a bento-grid layout for posts, tags, and pagination, with a built-in post editor page.

Independent writers and creators who want a compact, modern blog organized around a visual bento-grid layout.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A minimalist personal blog and writing platform template with archive, tags, and paginated posts

A personal portfolio and blog template with project showcases, integrated with Decap CMS for content editing

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.