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Nextlevel

A design-tool landing site for shipping mobile screens in minutes, with a features page, pricing tiers, about page and contact form.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Nextlevel website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Nextlevel template is for

Design-tool product teams promoting software for creating mobile screens.

What’s included

  • Feature page introducing a mobile-screen design tool
  • Pricing tiers for the product
  • About page and contact form

Explore the Nextlevel design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Nextlevel

  • Launch a marketing website for a design tool
  • Explain a mobile design product's features
  • Present software pricing and collect product inquiries

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template