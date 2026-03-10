Website Template
Nextlevel
A design-tool landing site for shipping mobile screens in minutes, with a features page, pricing tiers, about page and contact form.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Nextlevel template is for
Design-tool product teams promoting software for creating mobile screens.
What’s included
- Feature page introducing a mobile-screen design tool
- Pricing tiers for the product
- About page and contact form
Explore the Nextlevel design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Nextlevel
- Launch a marketing website for a design tool
- Explain a mobile design product's features
- Present software pricing and collect product inquiries
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Cloudflare-Style SaaS Site
A multi-page marketing template for a tech/SaaS product (performance, content, growth features), with pricing,…
-
Landing Page
Product landing site with a hero, feature and how-it-works sections, pricing, testimonials, FAQ, sign-up and login…
-
PowerAI
An AI SaaS marketing site template with pricing, features, integrations, case studies, careers, changelog, blog,…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template