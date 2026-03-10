Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Minimal navigation that keeps attention on the text

Essayists and personal bloggers who want typography and long-form reading to define the entire experience.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A minimalist multi-author writing and essay blog template with authors, categories, and tag pages

A personal blog template with post series, tags, categories, and an archive for long-form writing

A minimalist personal blog and writing platform template with archive, tags, and paginated posts

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.