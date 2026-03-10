Website Template
Sidey
A minimalist personal writing and blog template focused on long-form "writings" content.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Sidey template is for
Essayists and personal bloggers who want typography and long-form reading to define the entire experience.
What’s included
- Long-form writings archive with a focused content model
- Minimal navigation that keeps attention on the text
- Typography-led personal publishing design
Explore the Sidey design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Sidey
- Publish personal essays and long-form writing
- Create a distraction-free author website
- Build a small publication around a single writings format
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template