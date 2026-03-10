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Website Template

Sidey

A minimalist personal writing and blog template focused on long-form "writings" content.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Sidey website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Sidey template is for

Essayists and personal bloggers who want typography and long-form reading to define the entire experience.

What’s included

  • Long-form writings archive with a focused content model
  • Minimal navigation that keeps attention on the text
  • Typography-led personal publishing design

Explore the Sidey design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Sidey website template preview 2
  • Sidey website template preview 3
  • Sidey website template preview 4
  • Sidey website template preview 5
  • Sidey website template preview 6

What you can build with Sidey

  • Publish personal essays and long-form writing
  • Create a distraction-free author website
  • Build a small publication around a single writings format

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template