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Travellian

A single-page travel agency landing page template showcasing destinations and travel offers.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Travellian website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the Travellian template is for

Travel agencies, tour operators, and destination marketers promoting offers through a focused campaign page.

What’s included

  • Single-page travel agency marketing layout
  • Destination showcases for visual trip discovery
  • Travel-offer presentation designed for campaign messaging

Explore the Travellian design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Travellian website template preview 2
  • Travellian website template preview 3
  • Travellian website template preview 4

What you can build with Travellian

  • Launch a travel agency landing page
  • Promote a curated set of destinations
  • Create a campaign site for seasonal travel offers

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template