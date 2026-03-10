Website Template
Travellian
A single-page travel agency landing page template showcasing destinations and travel offers.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the Travellian template is for
Travel agencies, tour operators, and destination marketers promoting offers through a focused campaign page.
What’s included
- Single-page travel agency marketing layout
- Destination showcases for visual trip discovery
- Travel-offer presentation designed for campaign messaging
Explore the Travellian design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Travellian
- Launch a travel agency landing page
- Promote a curated set of destinations
- Create a campaign site for seasonal travel offers
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template