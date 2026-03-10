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Elementary

A school website template for an elementary school, with pages for teachers, blog/news, and contact information.

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Template preview Website
Elementary website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

5 visual previews

Who the Elementary template is for

Elementary schools and education communities that need an approachable public site for families and staff.

What’s included

  • Teacher directory for introducing school staff
  • Blog and news pages for community announcements
  • Contact information and institutional pages for families

Explore the Elementary design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Elementary website template preview 2
  • Elementary website template preview 3
  • Elementary website template preview 4
  • Elementary website template preview 5

What you can build with Elementary

  • Launch a public website for an elementary school
  • Publish school news and classroom updates
  • Create a family-facing directory of teachers and contact details

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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