Website Template
Elementary
A school website template for an elementary school, with pages for teachers, blog/news, and contact information.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
5 visual previews
Who the Elementary template is for
Elementary schools and education communities that need an approachable public site for families and staff.
What’s included
- Teacher directory for introducing school staff
- Blog and news pages for community announcements
- Contact information and institutional pages for families
Explore the Elementary design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Elementary
- Launch a public website for an elementary school
- Publish school news and classroom updates
- Create a family-facing directory of teachers and contact details
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template