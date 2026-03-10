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RicoUI Starter

A design-system-led Astro starter with a documented visual system, blog, changelog, pricing, and auth screens for SaaS-style sites.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
RicoUI Starter website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the RicoUI Starter template is for

SaaS teams and design-system owners who want a consistent UI foundation across marketing and product-entry pages.

What’s included

  • Documented visual system for consistent components and styling
  • Blog, changelog, and pricing pages for SaaS marketing
  • Authentication screens that extend the design into product entry

Explore the RicoUI Starter design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • RicoUI Starter website template preview 2
  • RicoUI Starter website template preview 3
  • RicoUI Starter website template preview 4
  • RicoUI Starter website template preview 5
  • RicoUI Starter website template preview 6
  • RicoUI Starter website template preview 7
  • RicoUI Starter website template preview 8

What you can build with RicoUI Starter

  • Launch a SaaS site from an established visual system
  • Prototype a reusable Astro UI kit
  • Keep marketing, pricing, updates, and authentication visually aligned

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template