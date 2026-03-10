Website Template
RicoUI Starter
A design-system-led Astro starter with a documented visual system, blog, changelog, pricing, and auth screens for SaaS-style sites.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the RicoUI Starter template is for
SaaS teams and design-system owners who want a consistent UI foundation across marketing and product-entry pages.
What’s included
- Documented visual system for consistent components and styling
- Blog, changelog, and pricing pages for SaaS marketing
- Authentication screens that extend the design into product entry
Explore the RicoUI Starter design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with RicoUI Starter
- Launch a SaaS site from an established visual system
- Prototype a reusable Astro UI kit
- Keep marketing, pricing, updates, and authentication visually aligned
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
PowerAI
An AI SaaS marketing site template with pricing, features, integrations, case studies, careers, changelog, blog,…
-
Zeepay
A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product education
-
Zenix
A SaaS marketing site with pricing, changelog, authentication pages, blog, and built-in site search
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template