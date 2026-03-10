Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A design-system-led Astro starter with a documented visual system, blog, changelog, pricing, and auth screens for SaaS-style sites.

Authentication screens that extend the design into product entry

SaaS teams and design-system owners who want a consistent UI foundation across marketing and product-entry pages.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A fintech payments marketing site with pricing, sign-up, login, blog, and a video library for product education

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.