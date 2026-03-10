Website Template
Mobile App Landing — Minimal
A stripped-back, whitespace-heavy variation of the mobile app landing template focused on just the few things that matter today, with privacy policy and terms pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Mobile App Landing — Minimal template is for
App founders seeking a restrained website for a focused planning product.
What’s included
- Minimal app landing-page layout
- Whitespace-led presentation of a daily-planning product
- Privacy policy and terms pages
Explore the Mobile App Landing — Minimal design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Mobile App Landing — Minimal
- Launch a simple marketing website for an app
- Introduce a focused productivity product
- Create a restrained app website with supporting legal pages
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template