Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Mobile App Landing — Minimal

A stripped-back, whitespace-heavy variation of the mobile app landing template focused on just the few things that matter today, with privacy policy and terms pages.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Mobile App Landing — Minimal website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Mobile App Landing — Minimal template is for

App founders seeking a restrained website for a focused planning product.

What’s included

  • Minimal app landing-page layout
  • Whitespace-led presentation of a daily-planning product
  • Privacy policy and terms pages

Explore the Mobile App Landing — Minimal design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Mobile App Landing — Minimal website template preview 2
  • Mobile App Landing — Minimal website template preview 3
  • Mobile App Landing — Minimal website template preview 4
  • Mobile App Landing — Minimal website template preview 5
  • Mobile App Landing — Minimal website template preview 6
  • Mobile App Landing — Minimal website template preview 7

What you can build with Mobile App Landing — Minimal

  • Launch a simple marketing website for an app
  • Introduce a focused productivity product
  • Create a restrained app website with supporting legal pages

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template