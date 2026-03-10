Website Template
Photo Folio
A photographer's portfolio template with image galleries, calendar, and a blog split into photography/tech categories.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Photo Folio template is for
Photographers and visual artists presenting galleries, availability, and writing in one polished portfolio.
What’s included
- Image galleries for photography collections and selected work
- Calendar for availability, events, or scheduled sessions
- Blog divided into photography and technology categories
Explore the Photo Folio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Photo Folio
- Launch a professional photography portfolio
- Publish image stories and behind-the-scenes articles
- Share availability alongside galleries and editorial content
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template