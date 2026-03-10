Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Photo Folio

A photographer's portfolio template with image galleries, calendar, and a blog split into photography/tech categories.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Photo Folio website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Photo Folio template is for

Photographers and visual artists presenting galleries, availability, and writing in one polished portfolio.

What’s included

  • Image galleries for photography collections and selected work
  • Calendar for availability, events, or scheduled sessions
  • Blog divided into photography and technology categories

Explore the Photo Folio design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Photo Folio website template preview 2
  • Photo Folio website template preview 3
  • Photo Folio website template preview 4
  • Photo Folio website template preview 5
  • Photo Folio website template preview 6
  • Photo Folio website template preview 7
  • Photo Folio website template preview 8
  • Photo Folio website template preview 9
  • Photo Folio website template preview 10

What you can build with Photo Folio

  • Launch a professional photography portfolio
  • Publish image stories and behind-the-scenes articles
  • Share availability alongside galleries and editorial content

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template