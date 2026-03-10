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Quietpages

A minimalist multi-author writing and essay blog template with authors, categories, and tag pages.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Quietpages website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Quietpages template is for

Writing collectives and editorial teams publishing thoughtful essays from multiple contributors.

What’s included

  • Multi-author structure for a collaborative publication
  • Category and tag pages for editorial organization
  • Minimal essay-focused reading experience

Explore the Quietpages design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Quietpages

  • Launch a multi-author essay publication
  • Create a writing collective's online home
  • Organize long-form articles by author, category, and tag

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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