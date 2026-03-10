Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A minimalist multi-author writing and essay blog template with authors, categories, and tag pages.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A minimalist personal blog and writing platform template with archive, tags, and paginated posts

A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.