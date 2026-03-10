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TrackFi

A landing site for an AI expense tracker that captures and categorizes spending from bank emails, receipts and voice notes, with features, testimonials and download pages.

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Template preview Website
TrackFi website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the TrackFi template is for

Personal-finance teams promoting an expense-tracking app and its capture features.

What’s included

  • Feature pages presenting receipt, email, and voice-note expense capture
  • Testimonials page for customer stories
  • Download page with app-focused calls to action

Explore the TrackFi design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with TrackFi

  • Launch a website for an expense-tracking app
  • Explain spending-capture features to prospective users
  • Create a download campaign for a personal-finance product

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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