Website Template
TrackFi
A landing site for an AI expense tracker that captures and categorizes spending from bank emails, receipts and voice notes, with features, testimonials and download pages.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the TrackFi template is for
Personal-finance teams promoting an expense-tracking app and its capture features.
What’s included
- Feature pages presenting receipt, email, and voice-note expense capture
- Testimonials page for customer stories
- Download page with app-focused calls to action
Explore the TrackFi design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with TrackFi
- Launch a website for an expense-tracking app
- Explain spending-capture features to prospective users
- Create a download campaign for a personal-finance product
More Website TemplatesBrowse all websites
-
Fyntra
A marketing site for a personal finance app that unifies accounts, cards and subscriptions with budgets, forecasts…
-
Payloom
A marketing site for a smart-spending and bill-payment money app, with features, pricing tiers, FAQs and contact pages
-
Verdant Bank
A green-toned banking landing site about empowering your finances, with a features page, how-it-works walkthrough,…
Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template