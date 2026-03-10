Web App Template
Sales
Sales is a pet-shop sales admin dashboard that tracks weekly balance, orders in line, and new clients alongside sales trend charts, a calendar, and a per-platform revenue breakdown. It also includes orders, products, customers, messages, analytics, and multi-tab settings screens.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Sales template is for
Retail operators and pet businesses tracking sales, orders, customers, products, and team communication.
What’s included
- Balance, order, and new-client performance cards
- Sales trends, calendar, and channel revenue charts
- Orders, products, customers, messages, analytics, and settings
Explore the Sales design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Sales
- Build a retail sales administration dashboard
- Track performance across ecommerce channels
- Centralize orders, customers, and sales communication
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template