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Web App Template

Sales

Sales is a pet-shop sales admin dashboard that tracks weekly balance, orders in line, and new clients alongside sales trend charts, a calendar, and a per-platform revenue breakdown. It also includes orders, products, customers, messages, analytics, and multi-tab settings screens.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Web App
Sales web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the Sales template is for

Retail operators and pet businesses tracking sales, orders, customers, products, and team communication.

What’s included

  • Balance, order, and new-client performance cards
  • Sales trends, calendar, and channel revenue charts
  • Orders, products, customers, messages, analytics, and settings

Explore the Sales design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Sales web app template preview 2
  • Sales web app template preview 3
  • Sales web app template preview 4
  • Sales web app template preview 5
  • Sales web app template preview 6
  • Sales web app template preview 7

What you can build with Sales

  • Build a retail sales administration dashboard
  • Track performance across ecommerce channels
  • Centralize orders, customers, and sales communication

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Make it yours

Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template